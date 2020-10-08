Virtual Ribbon Cutting for Kulture Cafe

Virtual Ribbon Cutting
at 3:00pm October 9th
We invite you to join us on our Facebook page for the Virtual Ribbon Cutting
Kulture Cafe
29 Island Drive Eastpoint
Kulture Cafe’ consists of some good old Southern home cooking and international dishes. We proudly serve all types of cuisine that is what makes us Culture. We offer a breakfast and lunch buffet. That’s right Buffet as in all you can eat. Jamaican, Creole, American, Indian and many more. There is no limit to the magic we create in our kitchen. At Kulture we are a relaxed environment so come as you are(except you need your shirt and shoes). You will be treated like family because after all that the way Us southerners was brought up, that’s our Culture. We look forward to seeing you.
No comments:
Post a Comment