Thursday, October 22, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce


Last Call - Networking Luncheon

Noon, Wednesday, October 28 at The Seineyard at Rock Landing
MENU: Fried shrimp, catfish, chicken, slaw, hush puppies and cheese grits
Cost: 15 per person, check or cash only
Deadline to RSVP is Friday, October 23

RSVP by replying to this email
Welcome New Members

Katie Lilly - Lillyfield Accounting Solutions
2040 Delta Way, Tallahassee
850.900.5773
https://lillyfieldsolutions.com/

John Lewis - Southern Coastal Homes, Inc.
1022 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL
850.769.8981 
https://southerncoastalhomesfl.com/                                                                                                                                                     
 
 

Happy Anniversary to Ivy and Rose!

Keep Wakulla Working

CareerSource Capital Region is very excited to launch our Keep Wakulla Working paid internship program! Through this initiative (Wakulla Cares Act) they will provide paid interns to local businesses and organizations to provide those that have been impacted by COVID-19 an opportunity to garner work skills while making an income during the grant period. The grant period starts immediately and ends December 31st. Interns will pass an initial assessment, be vetted for the program and pass a background check (if required). All that is need from you is the included forms filled out and returned. The pay scale (funded through CareerSource) is up to $14 an hour but you may dictate what the scale will be if your positions normally pay less than that amount.
Worksite Agreement
Worksite Application

Dear Members:

The TCC Wakulla Center is conducting a training interest survey. As our local economy grows, we understand that individuals need the best options available in order to retain secure employment. 
 
The TCC Wakulla Center is interested in gauging what the members of the community want, in the way of class offerings and how we can best serve as a resource for residents in Wakulla County. We need your help in sending out this survey to your members, as you see fit.
 
Note, the survey should take no more than 2-3 minutes to complete and the information shared will remain confidential. Your feedback is invaluable to us. Thank you for taking the time to provide your response.
 
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YKHNVZX
 
Masonry Program -Scholarships Available

LMS Working Group Seeking Input

The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Working Group is seeking Public input on the draft 5-year update to the Local Mitigation Strategy. Please submit any comments to Hannah Dudley at hdudley@mywakulla.com by October 28, 2020.  Click on the following link to obtain the Draft Local Mitigation Strategy:  https://www.mywakulla.com/2020Wakulla-LMS-%20Final%20Draft.pdf


____________________________
 
Notice of Public Meeting:
The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding Use of the Infrastructure Surtax Proceeds and Review the Expenditures of the Proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in Accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.

Operation Santa Fall Bash

So what is this Fall Bash all about?
 
The event is Saturday November 7 from 4-8
 
It’s a combination event that will raffle off a variety of designer handbags, cash amounts and guns! In fact a prize is drawn every 12 mins for 4 hours straight!!! 😲😲😲  The specific prize is listed at each time slot listed on the ticket  
 
That means with each ticket that you purchase you could win up to 21 prizes!! ( oh did we mention there’s 2 numbers on each ticket ?) 
 
A limited number of tickets will be sold for in person attendance (thanks COVID🙄)  Those tickets are $35 each.  The live event will be held at the Crawfordville VFW and will include dinner and entry into the mystery prize drawn at 8:05!  This is a BYOB event and you must be 18 yrs of age or older to attend.   The benefits of attending the live event is the entry into the mystery prize drawing AND. The options to buy raffle tickets for additional items!   Only 50 tickets to the live event will be sold. 
 
All other tickets for remote participation will be $25 and only 700 will be sold! 
 
***The fine print ***
 
* winners of a firearm will receive a voucher for the designated prize.  The winner will have 30 days to redeem voucher at NoShoe Firearms.  Redemption requires all applicable State and Federal background checks at the expense of the winner.  Vouchers cannot be exchanged or cashed out.  If a background check is failed the winner forfeits their prize.  Out of state winners will have the option of obtaining required background checks, coordinating and submitting to NoShoe Firearms and then paying for shipping or receiving $100 cash equivalent.

Save the Date and Mark your Calendar for
Open House and Ribbon Cutting for Sherlock Springs

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources

 

