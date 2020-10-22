Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Last Call - Networking Luncheon
Noon, Wednesday, October 28 at The Seineyard at Rock Landing MENU: Fried shrimp, catfish, chicken, slaw, hush puppies and cheese grits Cost: 15 per person, check or cash only Deadline to RSVP is Friday, October 23
CareerSource Capital Region is very excited to launch our Keep Wakulla Working paid internship program! Through this initiative (Wakulla Cares Act) they will provide paid interns to local businesses and organizations to provide those that have been impacted by COVID-19 an opportunity to garner work skills while making an income during the grant period. The grant period starts immediately and ends December 31st. Interns will pass an initial assessment, be vetted for the program and pass a background check (if required). All that is need from you is the included forms filled out and returned. The pay scale (funded through CareerSource) is up to $14 an hour but you may dictate what the scale will be if your positions normally pay less than that amount. Worksite Agreement Worksite Application
Dear Members:
The TCC Wakulla Center is conducting a training interest survey. As our local economy grows, we understand that individuals need the best options available in order to retain secure employment.
The TCC Wakulla Center is interested in gauging what the members of the community want, in the way of class offerings and how we can best serve as a resource for residents in Wakulla County. We need your help in sending out this survey to your members, as you see fit.
Note, the survey should take no more than 2-3 minutes to complete and the information shared will remain confidential. Your feedback is invaluable to us. Thank you for taking the time to provide your response.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding Use of the Infrastructure Surtax Proceeds and Review the Expenditures of the Proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in Accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.
Operation Santa Fall Bash
So what is this Fall Bash all about?
The event is Saturday November 7 from 4-8
It’s a combination event that will raffle off a variety of designer handbags, cash amounts and guns! In fact a prize is drawn every 12 mins for 4 hours straight!!! The specific prize is listed at each time slot listed on the ticket
That means with each ticket that you purchase you could win up to 21 prizes!! ( oh did we mention there’s 2 numbers on each ticket ?)
A limited number of tickets will be sold for in person attendance (thanks COVID) Those tickets are $35 each. The live event will be held at the Crawfordville VFW and will include dinner and entry into the mystery prize drawn at 8:05! This is a BYOB event and you must be 18 yrs of age or older to attend. The benefits of attending the live event is the entry into the mystery prize drawing AND. The options to buy raffle tickets for additional items! Only 50 tickets to the live event will be sold.
All other tickets for remote participation will be $25 and only 700 will be sold!
***The fine print ***
* winners of a firearm will receive a voucher for the designated prize. The winner will have 30 days to redeem voucher at NoShoe Firearms. Redemption requires all applicable State and Federal background checks at the expense of the winner. Vouchers cannot be exchanged or cashed out. If a background check is failed the winner forfeits their prize. Out of state winners will have the option of obtaining required background checks, coordinating and submitting to NoShoe Firearms and then paying for shipping or receiving $100 cash equivalent.
Save the Date and Mark your Calendar for Open House and Ribbon Cutting for Sherlock Springs
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment