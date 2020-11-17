Beginning next February all local calls made within the 850 area code will have to use all 10-digits - that's the area code + the 7-digit telephone number.
Last November, the Florida Public Service Commission approved an “area code overlay” that will add a new 448 area code as well as the existing 850 area code.
The 448 area code implementation is necessary because the 850 area code is running out of available numbers.
Customers will have six-months to transition, beginning August 22, when local calls can be made by dialing either 7 or 10 digits.
That should also give customers enough time to check and reprogram electronics and other equipment to incorporate 10-digit phone numbers.
Beginning March 20th, 2021, telephone customers in the 850 area code overlay region who request new service, an additional line or, in some cases, to move their service will be assigned the new 448 area code.
Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.
