DRUG SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED IN GULF COUNTY – TWO ARRESTED

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrests of Paul G. Francis (74) and Douglas J. Whittington (56). Investigators executed a drug search warrant early this morning at Francis’ residence in the Overstreet area on Fork Drive.
Investigators located methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in Francis’ home. The total weight of methamphetamine located resulted in Francis being charged with trafficking. This is the third arrest of Francis by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office for meth since January 2019. Whittington lived on the property in a RV which was searched pursuant to the warrant. He was also found in possession of meth and taken into custody.
Francis was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a New Legend Drug, Keeping a Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Whittington was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.
