Franklin County Commissioners approved a pretty big expense this week to help the sheriff's office dispatch to come into compliance with new state and federal rules.
The board agreed to purchase new computer aided dispatch software that will meet FBI and FDLE reporting requirements.
The current software doesn't meet the reporting requirements so the sheriff's office is currently out of compliance.
It affects dispatch for sheriff, animal control, EMS, fire departments and event the city police in Apalachicola and Carrabelle as all of their dispatch services go through the sheriff's office.
The software will likely cost around 200 thousand dollars and will be financed over 4 years – and that is the least expensive version.
The most popular software costs nearly a half million dollars.
Sheriff's office Finance Director Ginger Coulter said the money can be paid out of the jail maintenance fund.
The sheriff's office did look at other options to pay for the software but nothing panned out.
And there is a time requirement as the new software needs to be installed by January.
The county commission voted unanimously to buy the new software.
No comments:
Post a Comment