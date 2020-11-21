Getting Out in Gulf County - An E-Newsletter from the Gulf County chamber of Commerce

Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM ET
The four categories for our parade this year will be:
School and Non-profit
Family and Friends
Business
Faith Based
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.
Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET
Parade will start at 6:00 PM ET
Parade Entry Forms and posters are available at City Hall
Entry Forms must be returned no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2020, to participate in the parade.
If additional information is needed, please call City Hall at 229-8261.
No comments:
Post a Comment