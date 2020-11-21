Saturday, November 21, 2020

Getting Out in Gulf County - An E-Newsletter from the Gulf County chamber of Commerce

This weekend - November 21, 2020. from 9am until 1pm at City Commons Park - Downtown Port St Joe, Florida

The farmers will be hosting Boyd Farm Fresh beef the weekend of November 21, 2020.

Please visit us from 9am until 1pm at City Commons Park and take advantage of this opportunity to purchase some fresh beef.
Festival of Trees Information
Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM ET
               
The four categories for our parade this year will be:
School and Non-profit
Family and Friends
Business
Faith Based
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET
Parade will start at 6:00 PM ET

Parade Entry Forms and posters are available at City Hall

Entry Forms must be returned no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2020, to participate in the parade.

If additional information is needed, please call City Hall at 229-8261.


