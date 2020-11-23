If you are having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still money available in Franklin County to help you out.
The county has coronavirus relief funds available to assist low to moderate income households with housing needs.
The county started with 175 thousand dollars and still has about 22 thousand dollars left.
So far the program has helped 82 Franklin County residents with back rent, mortgage payments, deposits and utility payments.
The County commission recently increased the amount applicants can get from 2500 dollars to 4000 dollars so people who have already received money through the program may be able to get a little more.
If you would like to find out more or get an application, you can go to Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola or call the local SHIP office at 653-8199.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment