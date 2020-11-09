National Forests in Florida offices will be closed on Veterans Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., November 6, 2020 -- All National Forests in Florida offices and ranger stations will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day and in honor of Americans who have served in the armed forces. Regular business hours will resume Thursday, November 12.
Despite the office closure, fire personnel, law enforcement officers, and recreation staff will be on-duty on the holiday for the safety of visitors.
Know Before You Go. Check the weather for the specific part of the forest you will be visiting at https://www.weather.gov/. Remember to practice good campfire safety and respect your public lands by packing out your trash.
For information on the National Forests in Florida, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/florida or join the conversation on Facebook at or follow us on Twitter @NFinFlorida.
