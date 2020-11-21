There have now been 18 covid related deaths in Gulf County.
On Saturday Gulf County reported its 1042nd COVID case since the pandemic began and 18 covid related deaths.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 47 years old.
The Cross Shores long-term care facility in Port St. joe is also showing a large corona outbreak with 36 cases in current patients and 2 in staff.
Franklin County has now seen 823 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 40 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,549th case on Saturday and Liberty County reported its 564th.
