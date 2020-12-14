Florida set a record in October when it comes applications for concealed weapons licenses.
According to the Department of Agriculture, more Floridians applied for concealed weapons licenses in October than any other month in the state’s history.
There were nearly 39 thousand new concealed weapons licenses applications in October, in addition to over 8500 concealed weapons licenses renewal applications.
There have been at least 36,000 new concealed weapons license applications every month since July 2020, with the department projected to process over 305 thousand new applications in 2020.
In 2019, Florida received over 202 thousand new concealed weapons license applications, and in 2018, there were nearly 189 thousand.
The Departments said applications typically increase in presidential election years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has likely driven higher application volume.
Franklin County residents can apply for and renew their concealed weapons license in-person without leaving the county.
To apply for or renew your concealed weapons license go to the County's Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office there is authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
