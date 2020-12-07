Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to contract with a company called Millender Inspection Services to provide Building official services through the first few months of 2021.
The Building official oversees plan review and enforcement of Florida's building codes for projects that require permits under state or county law.
Franklin County's current Building Official, Mr. Garry Millender, plans to resign from his position effective December 31st.
He will be replaced by the County's building inspector, Steve Patterson, once Mister Patterson receives his state provisional certification as a Building Official sometime in March or April.
Until that process is complete, Millender Inspection Services will provide the service at a rate of $3500 per month from January through March.
The county could extend the contract monthly after that if needed.
Since the county provides building official services to the City of Carrabelle, the City will also have to find someone to provide that service through the first few months on 2021.
