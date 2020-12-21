Franklin County unemployment was up in November.
Unemployment rose to 5.3 percent last month, up from 4.4 percent in October.
That means 236 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,444.
28 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates in November.
Gulf County unemployment also rose in November from 4.5 percent to 5.1 percent.
279 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment rose slightly from 3.4 percent to 3.9 percent; Wakulla County had the lowest unemployment rate in Florida in November for the second month in a row.
Liberty County unemployment rose from 4.5 percent to 5.1 percent.
