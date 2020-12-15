Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Friends of the Wakulla Library December Update

Our Mission: …To stimulate public support, understanding and use of the Wakulla County Public Library and to adequately serve the children of this county by purchasing books, videos and funding all children's programs.
Board Members
President - Kay Roberts
Vice President - Kimberly Randolph
Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey
Secretary - Penny Mallow
Ashley Rogers
Lisa Herron
Marilyn Lewis
Sue Tabaka-Kritzeck
Merry Christmas to our Friends:
Hard to believe 2020 is almost over. Can’t say I will be sad to see this year leave. Hopefully we will see a sweeter year in 2021.

Reflecting back on the past months, many changes were made. How did you do with the circumstances put in front of you? There were so many obstacles in front of us; but, here we are – standing strong – challenged by the situations in front of us and moving forward. The Friends have had many challenges this year. Many people don’t realize what the mission of The Friends of the Library entails. Our sole purpose is to fund all the library programs for the children of Wakulla County. Many stumbling blocks were placed in front of us that stopped us from achieving our fund raising goals. Sometimes you just have to redirect your priorities, change directions, come up with a different plan. So when you get lemons…make lemonade, start laughing, and start working.

The Friends started a monthly drawing. First prize was a Kindle; second drawing -- gift cards to El Jalisco and Wal-Mart; third prize -- Thanksgiving Dinner from Winn Dixie and now this month -- $50 to someone just in time for Christmas. We have seen a lot of smiles from these monthly drawings so we will be continuing this fund raiser because of the wonderful response we have had from its participants.

The Friends have been graced with the privilege of adopting an Operation Santa family this Christmas, providing a little joy under their tree. It is great to see adults walking the park with a child or children, interacting and reading a book from the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library StoryWalk at Azalea Park, that’s definitely a glass of lemonade.

All the children who check out books this month until the last Saturday before Christmas will be receiving a stocking filled with a few toys. Our way of smiling when we cannot interact with you face to face as we have been able to in the past. We have also been wrapping up goodies to give to the residents at our local nursing home --lemonade again and it tastes great.

We have received so much from the community of Wakulla through your support and generosity when we asked for donations, help, and commitments that we are happy to give back. It may not be much but it’s a start. It is always nice to receive but giving brings joy -- Joy to the heart. I hope that each of you have joyful hearts this Christmas and that your new year is equally blessed. It doesn’t take a lot of money…just a little something to someone else to show you care.

Watch the smile, sip the lemonade. Thank you for being a part of the Friends, either by volunteering, joining or just buying a t-shirt. We appreciate all that YOU do for us.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
God Bless.
Kay
BOOK SALE

The Book Sale Room is open again and we are accepting donations as well! Come take a look!

﻿Now through the end of the year, books are 25 cents each. We also have grab backs at $3.00 each.
YEAR END TAX DONATIONS

Need an additional Tax Donation for 2020?  

The Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library can help.

The Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library need your support. As many of you know, the Friends fund ALL the children&#39;s programs, books, Cd&#39;s, etc. so no child pays at the county library. Unfortunately, COVID-19 precautions have left the Friends in a position that prohibits us to have public events which provides these funds. If you are looking to donate toward a worthwhile, non-profit, tax deductible group, please consider the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library. 

Contact the Friends at P O Box 1737, Crawfordville, FL, 32326, or call 850-926-7415. Paypal is also available through the Library's website which will take you to the Friends link. Any amount, large or small, will be appreciated and put to good use.

Thank you for your consideration.
Contact us:

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library
PO Box 1737
Crawfordville, FL 32326



