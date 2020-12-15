Friends of the Wakulla Library December Update

Merry Christmas to our Friends:
Hard to believe 2020 is almost over. Can’t say I will be sad to see this year leave. Hopefully we will see a sweeter year in 2021.
Reflecting back on the past months, many changes were made. How did you do with the circumstances put in front of you? There were so many obstacles in front of us; but, here we are – standing strong – challenged by the situations in front of us and moving forward. The Friends have had many challenges this year. Many people don’t realize what the mission of The Friends of the Library entails. Our sole purpose is to fund all the library programs for the children of Wakulla County. Many stumbling blocks were placed in front of us that stopped us from achieving our fund raising goals. Sometimes you just have to redirect your priorities, change directions, come up with a different plan. So when you get lemons…make lemonade, start laughing, and start working.
The Friends started a monthly drawing. First prize was a Kindle; second drawing -- gift cards to El Jalisco and Wal-Mart; third prize -- Thanksgiving Dinner from Winn Dixie and now this month -- $50 to someone just in time for Christmas. We have seen a lot of smiles from these monthly drawings so we will be continuing this fund raiser because of the wonderful response we have had from its participants.
The Friends have been graced with the privilege of adopting an Operation Santa family this Christmas, providing a little joy under their tree. It is great to see adults walking the park with a child or children, interacting and reading a book from the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library StoryWalk at Azalea Park, that’s definitely a glass of lemonade.
All the children who check out books this month until the last Saturday before Christmas will be receiving a stocking filled with a few toys. Our way of smiling when we cannot interact with you face to face as we have been able to in the past. We have also been wrapping up goodies to give to the residents at our local nursing home --lemonade again and it tastes great.
We have received so much from the community of Wakulla through your support and generosity when we asked for donations, help, and commitments that we are happy to give back. It may not be much but it’s a start. It is always nice to receive but giving brings joy -- Joy to the heart. I hope that each of you have joyful hearts this Christmas and that your new year is equally blessed. It doesn’t take a lot of money…just a little something to someone else to show you care.
Watch the smile, sip the lemonade. Thank you for being a part of the Friends, either by volunteering, joining or just buying a t-shirt. We appreciate all that YOU do for us.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
God Bless.
Kay
No comments:
Post a Comment