Front line medical workers at Weems Memorial Hospital have begun getting Covid-19 vaccinations

Front line medical workers at Weems Memorial Hospital hve begun getting Covid-19 vaccinations.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Franklin County last week via Weems medical partner, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
According to Weems CEO David Walker, TMH, through the efforts of Senator Lorraine Ausley, was able to secure 40 vaccines so that Weems could begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers who requested it.
Weems Emergency Department physician Dr. Cheava Jacks was among the first recipients.
The hospital expect an allotment of Moderna Vaccines to arrive at the hospital in coming days to vaccinate all healthcare works who have served our community during this pandemic.
Walker added they have no definite date on vaccinating the general public but the public can expect to receive vaccinations based on guidance from federal and state officials.
No comments:
Post a Comment