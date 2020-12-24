Long-time planning and zoning administrator Amy Ham-Kelly will be leaving the planning and zoning office next month.
Amy has worked for Franklin County for 20 years and her last day will be January 22nd, 2021.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said she plans to use her skills in a different field of employment.
He added that she will be missed by the Building Department and Planning staff as well as by the County Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission members, the Board of Adjustment members, contractors, homeowners, and other residents that asked for her advice when considering building project, large or small.
Commissioners thanked her for her years of service and pointed out that hers could be a thankless job, but she did it very well and her expertise will be missed.
