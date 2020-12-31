NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 31, 2020

Highlights
NOAA Fisheries is seeking public comments on a work plan for the Interagency Working Group on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing. The Work Plan will guide the group's day-to-day work, as well as serve as the foundation for a 5-year strategic plan. It contains a brief background, identifies sub-working groups and task groups, lists the range activities and associated tasks to combat IUU fishing, and describes areas for interagency collaboration.
Proposed modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan address entanglements in fishing gear, one of two leading causes of right whale serious injury and death.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is increasing efforts to help ensure compliance with gear regulations in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic American Lobster Trap/Pot Fishery. OLE is deploying remotely operated vehicles that will make inspecting offshore lobster gear more efficient.
West Coast
NOAA and partners built new rocky reef habitat that will provide healthy homes for fish and marine life. This is one of many Southern California projects restoring wetland, reef,and other habitats polluted by man-made toxic substances.
Pacific Islands
A recent paper focused on determining what has been killing Hawaiian monk seals in the main Hawaiian Islands and how much each threat impacts the population. About 1,400 monk seals live in the Hawaiian Archipelago—300 in the main Hawaiian Islands and 1,100 in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
Southeast
Sawfish Alert! The endangered smalltooth sawfish is frequenting Biscayne Bay, Florida. A new paper documents its presence, as well as the historic record back to 1895 of its past presence in the Bay.
Greater Atlantic
The Woods Hole Partnership Education Program is seeking applicants for its 10-week summer program that combines undergraduate course work with research in marine and environmental science. Application deadline is February 13, 2021.
In the St. Louis River Estuary Habitat Focus Area, NOAA and our partners are cleaning up contaminated sediments and restoring habitat from historical industrial activities in the area. The team developed NOAA’s Great Lakes Data Integration Visualization Exploration and Reporting (DIVER) application to inform restoration decisions and track the progress of the effort. We’ve added hundreds of existing data sets to it.
Despite the many lifestyle changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial fishermen are still out there making a living. Recreational anglers are still fishing, and more people are spending time outside and on the water. The Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Cooperative Shark Tagging Program experienced increased interest this year from new volunteers with more requests for tags from active taggers and higher numbers of recaptures reported.
Staff at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center participated in a #ShowUsYourSeafood Challenge to help support the #EatSeafoodAmerica campaign. The competition was fierce. Judging was tough. These seven dishes rose above the rest.
