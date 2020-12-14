ST. JOSEPH BAY HUMANE SOCIETY P[ET OF THE WEEK

Nova is a 6 year old American Bulldog mix. Nova is a bit of a diva and also the sweetest baby you will ever meet! She loves car rides! Nova would do best in a home with no small children or other pets. Her hips aren't the greatest, but that doesn't stop her from doing what she sets her mind to. Give Nova a nice bed and a loving home and she'll be the best companion you could ask for!
Have a great week! :)
--
Katie Graham - Office Manager
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
Call: 850-227-1103
officemanager@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment