Monday, December 14, 2020

ST. JOSEPH BAY HUMANE SOCIETY P[ET OF THE WEEK




Meet Nova!

Nova is a 6 year old American Bulldog mix. Nova is a bit of a diva and also the sweetest baby you will ever meet! She loves car rides! Nova would do best in a home with no small children or other pets. Her hips aren't the greatest, but that doesn't stop her from doing what she sets her mind to. Give Nova a nice bed and a loving home and she'll be the best companion you could ask for!

Have a great week! :)

--
Katie Graham - Office Manager
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
Call: 850-227-1103
officemanager@sjbhumanesociety.org



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment