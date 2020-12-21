The Franklin County Humane Society can use your help as they continue to try to solve Franklin County's pet overpopulation problem.
2020 has been tough on the Human Society as COVID-19 put a halt to their public fundraising efforts.
That includes their major fund-raiser, the SGI Brewfest, which brings in much-needed funds that they depend on for our ongoing animal care and adoption programs.
Plus 2020 brought an unusually large number of urgent-care cases of animals with severe injuries requiring special and expensive services.
But even with the financial challenges, the humane society still has a 95% adoption rate which is well above the national average.
Donating to the Franklin County Humane Society is very easy and it's tax deductible.
You can drop off a check at the shelter
on Highway 65 in Eastpoint or or mail in a check to Franklin County
Humane Society, PO Box 417, Eastpoint, FL 32328
You can donate on their webpage at www.forgottenpets.org and use the PayPal link at the bottom of the home page.
You can also give at donation jars located at merchants around Franklin County.
And if you donate $250 or more You'll get a Franklin County Humane Society t-shirt.
