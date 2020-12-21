The Franklin County Sheriff's office is moving ahead on installing new computer aided dispatch software that will meet FBI and FDLE reporting requirements, but there have been a few setbacks.
Last month the Franklin County Commission agreed to spend about 200 thousand dollars with a company called Southern Software for the new software, which has to be installed by January.
Sheriff's office Finance Director Ginger Coulter told county commissioners on Tuesday that the sheriff's office had to switch vendors to a company called E-Force because the original software did not have the required citation ability that would have matched the software used at the Clerk of the Courts Office.
Luckily the price between the two vendors is basically the same.
Creamer said the software is designed for smaller departments and is used by Liberty County as well as a number of police forces in Florida.
The new software is required to bring the sheriff's office into compliance with state and federal reporting rules and it affects dispatch for sheriff, animal control, EMS, fire departments and even the city police in Apalachicola and Carrabelle as all of their dispatch services go through the sheriff's office.
