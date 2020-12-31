There will be a meeting next week to take comments from the general public about a proposed sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A from Ridge Road to Vrooman Park.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission agreed to seek funding for a multi-use path because that area sees considerable foot traffic.
A lot of children walk along that roadway to go to Vrooman Park to play and take part in sports practice.
The grant money would come from the Florida Department of Transportation – the deadline to apply for the grant is in February.
The public is invited to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposal and voice any comments they might have.
The meeting will be held at the Eastpoint Fire House on 6 th Street on Thursday, January 7th at 5:00 p.m.
People wishing to provide written letters of support for the sidewalk can e-mail them to
markc@franklincountyflorida.com.
