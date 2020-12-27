Sunday, December 27, 2020

You Inspire Us! Thank you Members of the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

MEET EDUCATOR CAMERON BARTON
MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
Cameron Lewis Barton, Ms. Barton to her sixth grade science students, has been a long time member of Apalachicola Riverkeeper. With regional family roots and growing up playing on Dog Island, Camerons shares her love story of the Apalachicola River and Bay.
Dog island is a special place as it provided a remote and unexplored, wild environment growing up. I learned a lot hiking and walking around the entire island for long hours with my dad, family, and friends, exploring this ecosystem that was like no other. My appreciation for the coast, the barrier islands, and the mighty river that feeds the Apalachicola Bay started early in my youth. Everything is connected!

Stargazing on clear cool nights out on the moon deck while listening to the roaring waves crashing throughout the night, always brought a sense of peace and wonder. Whether we arrived on the island by the ferry or our own small watercraft, leaving the mainland brought pure joy knowing we were going to a remote and unique island. This was our chance to leave the busy bustling world behind. 

Granddaddy and I would go out into the surf and catch sand fleas in his homemade trap, and we would fish for pompano. The long white sandy beaches were incredible to explore, finding shells, bones, pottery and feathers. The high dunes were always a thrill. Waking up at the crack of dawn, grabbing our fishing rods and a warm cup of coffee, we would hit the gulf in order to catch sunrise and our early morning breakfast. Granddaddy would heat up the cast-iron skillet and we’d have fish and grits for breakfast. Being on the Dog Island was pure magic.

Grandmama would greet strangers and invite them to our house. She would entertain with stories and make everyone feel welcome. Interesting people from all over laughed and shared deep conversations about all sorts of worldly topics. Part of the fun was the community of the island. The locals knew what a treasure this place was and they looked over it as if was nature’s gold mine. This reminds me of the Apalachicola Riverkeeper community and the collective passion for protecting our natural world.

Cameron has twice participated in Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek campaign. Her sixth grade science students took a classroom journey in learning about the ecological significance of Florida's Apalachicola River and Bay.
Students created educational posters and other learning projects
A recent eco-educational outing at Prospect Bluff, part of the underground freedom network was led by historian Dale Cox.

