COVID-19 VACCINES OFF TO A GREAT START IN FRANKLIN AND GULF COUNTIES

Apalachicola and Port St. Joe, FL- The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf (DOH-Franklin/Gulf) are committed to providing COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals 65 and older.
DOH-Franklin and Gulf developed a local system to ensure every individual in this priority category who wants to get a vaccine will have access. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we expect more shipment of the vaccine to arrive. The health department and other local COVID19 vaccine registered providers are sharing the pre-registration list created in both counties to help meet the demand for the vaccine. Working off the same list, individuals are contacted for their appointment slot to receive their vaccine. If you ask any health care employee what it’s like to be part of this process, they will tell you they receive the deepest appreciation from these patients. This is what it’s all about. Protecting the ones who need it the most.
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination, please pre-register using the link below:
Franklin County:
Gulf County:
The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County or “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
No comments:
Post a Comment