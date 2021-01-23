egister for the Apalachicola NERR Research Symposium, Feb 18-19 2021

Registration is open for ANERR’s first symposium, highlighting recent research conducted within the Reserve and adjacent areas. The two-day virtual symposium will feature sessions on fisheries management, restoration science, climate change and sea level rise impacts, as well as updates on oyster restoration projects and other large initiatives.
Registration links for each day can be found below:
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Symposium
Feb 18, 2021 - 8AM to 5PM EST
Feb 19, 2021 - 8AM to 5PM EST
