Governor Ron Desantis has appointed 5 new members to the Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees, including one from Port St. Joe.
The 11 member Board of Trustees is the legal entity for Gulf Coast Community College- the board sets policies and oversees operations at the school.
The Governor appointed Floyd Skinner, Charles Powell and Joe Tannehill of Panama City and Frank Hall of Lynn Haven.
He also named Boyd Bulger of Port St. Joe.
Bulger is President of the Bulger Company and he currently serves as Chair of the Rebuild Committee of First United Methodist Church.
He attended Gulf Coast State College before earning his bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
No comments:
Post a Comment