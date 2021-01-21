Public beach access points around Franklin County will soon look a lot cleaner thanks to the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The TDC Board has approved creating and placing 20 Consolidated Beach Access signs at locations where the public can access the beaches.
Currently the beach access points have a number of smaller signs advising the public of the rules on local beaches.
There are signs for everything from how to properly dispose of fishing lines to what you can do with your pet.
Solomon said the new signs will be 2 feet by 4 feet and will consolidate all of the information on the smaller signs onto one big sign with room left over to add more information as it becomes needed.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment