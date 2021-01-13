The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has recognized the Conservation Corp of the Forgotten Coast with an environmental stewardship award.
The environmental stewardship awards program recognizes groups for proactive, innovative and exceptional achievements that prevent or reduce impacts on the environment beyond what is required by the state.
The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is a youth development program in Franklin County for young adults 18-25 years of age who are not engaged in school or a career pathway.
It is overseen by the Franklin's Promise organization.
The conservation corps program focuses on a wide array of habitat restoration projects throughout the region such as invasive species removal, living shoreline installation, oyster reef restoration, water quality monitoring and pine savanna restoration.
The young people tackle everything from assisting with prescribed burns, forest restoration, protection of the red-cockaded woodpecker and other activities intended to provide training opportunities.
The group also provides community outreach programs that reach thousands of people every year and Corps members attend local trainings and meetings such as the RESTORE Council and Panhandle Estuarine Restoration Team meetings to present a willingness to be active participants in Gulf restoration activities.
