The Governing Board for the Northwest Florida Water Management District have named Anne Rudloe the 2020 winner of the River and Bay Champion award.
The award was given posthumously to Rudloe, a long-time scientist, author, educator, and conservationist who co-founded Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.
The award is presented annually to recognize individuals who make significant contributions toward the restoration and protection of the river and bays in northwest Florida.
In 1980, Rudloe founded the Panacea Institute of Marine Science and she and her husband, Jack, founded Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in 1990 as a non-profit teaching laboratory.
It is believed more than a quarter-million school-age children have toured the Marine Lab where they were introduced to the creatures that inhabit the bays in northwest Florida.
Rudloe authored five books, including “Priceless Florida,” and had articles published in national publications as diverse as National Geographic and Sports Illustrated.
Her work to help conserve wetlands in the Big Bend area of Florida led to her winning the National Wetlands Award for Education and Research by the Environmental Law Institute in 2014.
The Rudloe family was presented with a plaque and a “River and Bay Champion” bowl with a permanent nameplate memorializing Anne Rudloe’s selection as the 2020 winner.
The bowl will remain on display at the Northwest Florida Water Management District’s headquarters.
