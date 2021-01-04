The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties are out of the COVID-19 vaccines but are allowing senior citizens to pre-register for the next round of shots.
The health departments went through their first round of vaccines in a matter of hours and do not yet know when they will get another allotment.
They are collaborating with our state and federal partners to acquire more vaccinations.
They are not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments currently, but are allowing people over 65 to pre-register.
If you are age 65 and older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination you can pre-register on-line.
For more information you can call the health departments at (850) 653-2111 in Franklin County or (850) 227-1276 in Gulf County.
To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County or “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
Here are the links where you can pre-register:
Franklin County:
Gulf County:
