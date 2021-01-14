Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Calling Wakulla Non-Profit Organizations
United Way of the Big Bend, LOI for 2021-2023
Applications For Two Year Funding Cycle.
United Way of the Big Bend (UWBB) will open for Letters of Intent (LOI) from nonprofits in the eight-county Big Bend area on January 4, 2021 through 5:00 p.m. on January 22, 2021. This is a two-year funding cycle.
Organizations interested in submitting an application must first complete and submit an LOI. LOIs are reviewed by financial professionals to assess fiscal soundness of the organization and volunteers to determine how closely the program(s) align with UWBB’s five priority areas. The priority areas are Housing, Early Learning, Safety Net, Health and Mental Health, and Skills Development.
Interested agencies should log on to e-CImpact portal, beginning January 4th.
Agencies that have previously registered on the portal can use this link:
WAKULLA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF INTENT TO SEEK LEGISLATION BY WAKULLA COUNTY TO CREATE THE WAKULLA COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given of intent to apply to the 2021 Florida Legislature, in the 2021 regular or any special or extended sessions, for passage of a special act relating to Wakulla County, Florida, having the effect of creating the Wakulla County Airport Authority (“Authority”) and providing, amongst other things: the boundaries of the Authority; the Authority’s purpose and special district classification; membership of the Authority governing board; powers of the Authority and limitations on same; and an effective date. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 12:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, FL for a public discussion on the proposed special act creating the Authority. Wakulla County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, marital status and disability/handicapped status in employment or provision of service. ADA – Special Accommodations: Persons with a disability needed a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at 850-926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or e-mail at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
2021 Officers & Directors Installation Banquet
Please join us for the swearing in ceremony of our new officers and directors. WHEN: Thursday, January 21 6:00 pm Social Hour 7:15 pm Dinner
WHERE: Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, Crawfordville Swearing in by The Honorable Judge Angela Dempsey
Menu: Filet Mignon Kabobs Grilled Shrimp Parmesan Red Mashed Potatoes Green Beans Almandine Rolls Tea Dessert Catered by The Kast Net
COST: $32 per person cash or check at event
CASH BAR Provided by Lee's Liquors & Fine Wines/The Sky Box
RESERVATIONS: Reply to this email, or call us at (850) 926.1848 by 4pm, Friday, January 15. Reservations canceled after this date will have to be billed.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415. Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To review and make recommendations to the BOCC on matters related to the designation, regulation and administration of historical, cultural and architectural resources in the County based on the criteria set forth in Ordinance #13-04.
