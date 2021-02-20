Florida Trustees Seek Public Comment on Draft Restoration Plan

We will accept public comment through March 29, 2021. We will conduct a public webinar on March 11, 2021.
The suite of 19 restoration projects proposed in this draft plan includes projects that address the restoration types listed below. The projects, if approved, will be funded by each respective restoration type:
Habitat Projects on Federally Managed Lands (four proposed projects)
Sea Turtles (three proposed projects)
Marine Mammals (one proposed project)
Birds (four proposed projects)
Provide and Enhance Recreational Opportunities (seven proposed projects)
The approximate cost to implement all the proposed projects is $62,200,000.
