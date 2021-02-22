Meeting Notice
February 2, 2021
Gulf Council Reef Fish Advisory Panel to Meet Virtually
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host a meeting of its Reef Fish Advisory Panel (AP) via webinar. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, EST. The panel will address the following:
Yellowtail Snapper: The AP will hear the results of the SEDAR 64: Southeastern US Yellowtail Snapper stock assessment. It will hear recommendations from the Gulf and South Atlantic Councils’ Scientific and Statistical Committee and review the input received from fishermen on yellowtail snapper through the Council’s Something’s Fishy tool.
Gray Triggerfish: The Gulf Council recently recommended increasing gray triggerfish catch limits. The AP will discuss gray triggerfish recreational fixed closed seasons and will have an opportunity to make recommendations to modify the recreational season structure.
Greater Amberjack: The AP will hear results from the SEDAR 70: Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack stock assessment. The AP will hear recommendations from the Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee and review the input received from fishermen on greater amberjack through the Council’s Something’s Fishy tool. The AP will also consider draft management alternatives for greater amberjack.
Red Grouper: The AP will review a draft of Reef Fish Amendment 53, which considers red grouper allocations and annual catch limits and targets.
Commercial Electronic Logbooks: The AP will hear presentations on a project that aims to create an on-board electronic logbook program that can accommodate vessels participating in multiple commercial federal fisheries and across regional boundaries.
Vermilion Snapper: The AP will review draft management alternatives for vermilion snapper, including modifications to the recreational bag limit.
Public comment will be held over the webinar before the meeting adjourns.
