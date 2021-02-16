Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Looking for scout leaders and helpers for Eastpoint ,Apalach, Carrabelle

The local Scout Troop and Pack 22 (sponsored by SGI Methodist Church) that was active for many years is under Larry Hale is now looking for new leaders!

For the right person or persons there is pay involved.

 

“Make a difference in the lives of local youth-become a “Program Aide”

With the Suwannee River Area Council.”

 

Duties of the position

Work closely as a mentor to youth in grades k-12 from at risk neighborhoods at local schools in Franklin County

Conduct fun, weekly programs using prepared meeting outlines and program materials

Track attendance and achievements/advancements for each youth at weekly meetings

Plan outdoor activities with an assigned supervisor

 

Position Requirements

Ability to interact enthusiastically and effectively with youth and adults

Showcase excellent interpersonal skills and be willing to learn new skills

Scouting background is not required, but helpful

Light lifting, physical activity,(running and jumping) in youth activities settings required

Applicants must successfully pass a criminal background check

 

Work Days and Hours

School year program runs for 1 hour after school with 15 minutes before and after for prep and cleanup

Supplies will be provided for programs thru the scout office

A mandatory meeting will be scheduled once every month for all program aides and leaders to coordinate the following months calendar and distribute supplies

Average hours per week are 5-10. Each site is an hour and ½ long . you could range from 1-5 sites

 

Compensation

Starting at $15 per hour

Compensation applies during required training

 

Please contact David Mwamba for more info or to schedule an interview

 

David Mwamba

Membership and Unit Service Executive

404-707-4019/ David.Mwamba@scouting.org

 

Or Dan McClellan at 850-566-8975/ Dan@mcclellanrealty.net ,Dee Allen, Lay Minister , at Eastpointe Methodist Church, deewesleyallen@gmail.com




