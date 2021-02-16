Looking for scout leaders and helpers for Eastpoint ,Apalach, Carrabelle

The local Scout Troop and Pack 22 (sponsored by SGI Methodist Church) that was active for many years is under Larry Hale is now looking for new leaders!
For the right person or persons there is pay involved.
“Make a difference in the lives of local youth-become a “Program Aide”
With the Suwannee River Area Council.”
Duties of the position
Work closely as a mentor to youth in grades k-12 from at risk neighborhoods at local schools in Franklin County
Conduct fun, weekly programs using prepared meeting outlines and program materials
Track attendance and achievements/advancements for each youth at weekly meetings
Plan outdoor activities with an assigned supervisor
Position Requirements
Ability to interact enthusiastically and effectively with youth and adults
Showcase excellent interpersonal skills and be willing to learn new skills
Scouting background is not required, but helpful
Light lifting, physical activity,(running and jumping) in youth activities settings required
Applicants must successfully pass a criminal background check
Work Days and Hours
School year program runs for 1 hour after school with 15 minutes before and after for prep and cleanup
Supplies will be provided for programs thru the scout office
A mandatory meeting will be scheduled once every month for all program aides and leaders to coordinate the following months calendar and distribute supplies
Average hours per week are 5-10. Each site is an hour and ½ long . you could range from 1-5 sites
Compensation
Starting at $15 per hour
Compensation applies during required training
Please contact David Mwamba for more info or to schedule an interview
David Mwamba
Membership and Unit Service Executive
404-707-4019/ David.Mwamba@scouting.org
Or Dan McClellan at 850-566-8975/ Dan@mcclellanrealty.net ,Dee Allen, Lay Minister , at Eastpointe Methodist Church, deewesleyallen@gmail.com
