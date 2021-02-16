Tuesday, February 16, 2021

REMINDER: NOAA Fisheries reaches out to fishermen by phone; conducting surveys for scientists to assess impacts on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and seafood dealers/processors related to COVID-19

REMINDER: NOAA Fisheries reaches out to fishermen by phone; conducting surveys for scientists to assess impacts on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and seafood dealers/processors related to COVID-19

The following NOAA Fisheries Bulletin is provided to our readers as a courtesy:
ISSUE DATE: February 16, 2021                                   FB21-009
CONTACT: Sustainable Fisheries Division, (727) 824-5305

KEY MESSAGE:

NOAA Fisheries and our partner, the University of Florida, are teaming up on a phone survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on commercial/for-hire fishing operations and on seafood dealers and processors. The phone survey is a follow-up to an earlier on-line survey conducted in July and August on economic impacts for the first half of 2020. The upcoming survey will assist us in assessing economic impacts over the entire calendar year.
 
Survey participants were randomly selected to participate. If you receive a phone call from the University of Florida with a 352 area code, your response is very important to the success of this survey. It will take less than 10 minutes, and the information you provide is strictly confidential

PURPOSE OF THE SURVEY:

We are using this multi-region survey to inform NOAA Fisheries, the Department of Commerce, Congress, fishery management councils, state fishery managers, and stakeholders about the economic and social impacts that the recent economic downturn has had on the fishing industry.

NOAA Fisheries will draft reports for the public detailing the revenue losses and recovery of fishing-dependent businesses over the past year. Here is a look at what we have already been able to capture and release in a series of snapshot reports. You helped make this information available to us.
 
Thank you!

MORE INFORMATION:

If you have further questions regarding the survey please contact:
Mike Jepson in the Gulf of Mexico Region, Michael.Jepson@noaa.gov
Matt McPherson in the South Atlantic Region, Matthew.McPherson@noaa.gov

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.   
Sign up for Gulf Council News here!
Emily Muehlstein
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext.2380
Facebook ‌ YouTube ‌


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment