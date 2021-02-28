RSVP Now: March 20. Historic Maps of Florida: History Talk

Carrabelle History Museum & Apalachicola Area Historical Society Invites You to "Historic Maps of Florida" History Program
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society and Carrabelle History Museum are hosting a fascinating history program about Historic Maps of Florida. This lecture will be presented by Peter Cowdrey, early Florida map specialist, speaking about these remarkable maps from the Cognetta Family Trust Collection. This program will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021,
at 4 - 5 pm ET
in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL.
Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited to 50 attendees. The Speaker Series programs are popular and due to COVID precautions, reservations are required. Reservations are available through AAHS (850) 653-1700 or aahs.raney@gmail.com or Carrabelle History Museum (850) 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Masks are required. Seats will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Attendees are asked to follow all health guidelines to help keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently. Hand sanitizer will be available. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Volunteers are needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online
. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online
.Other Upcoming Programs
(Please note all events are subject to change due to COVID.
Verify latest information by checking our Facebook page.)
- Saturday, March 20 at 10 am - 3 pm: Carrabelle Culture Crawl
