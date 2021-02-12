The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on the Reef Fish Advisory Panel and the Shrimp Advisory Panel for the next three-year term.
The advisory panels provide information and help develop management rules for various fish and shrimp species in the Gulf of Mexico.
The council is looking for recreational and commercial fishermen to join the panels, as well as seafood dealers and processors, conservationists, scientists, and concerned citizens.
They generally meet no more than one or twice each year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses for all meetings.
If you would like to apply for a position, the applications are on-line.
Applications are due by February 26th.
We have posted the links for the applications at oysterradio.com and on the oysterradio facebook page.
To apply for the Reef Fish Advisory Panel, complete the online application at: https://forms.gle/93pooj29rsBLWTXR8
To apply for the Shrimp Advisory Panel, complete the online application at: https://forms.gle/YFAkoKKFY1pXWFBR9
