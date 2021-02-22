The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Volunteer to Serve on the Recreation Advisory Committee

Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in recreational programs? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to fill the Recreation Advisory Committee’s Citizen At Large appointment.
This Committee meets bi-monthly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the Director regarding recreational programs within the County, assist in determining the needs of the community, and investigate issues as directed relating to recreational activities.
Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by March 26, 2021. Statements of interest can be emailed to Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-0940.
