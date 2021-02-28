Updates from February from the FWC Fish and wildlife Research Institute

23 Manatees Successfully Released in February
In the last several weeks, FWC and partners successfully released 23 manatees back into the wild after full rehabilitation at critical care facilities: ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, SeaWorld Orlando, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. Many of the released manatees were rescued as calves with limited or no experience in the wild. Biologists use days surrounding cold fronts to release the manatees at a warm water sites where they join other overwintering, wild manatees. The new releases are tagged with satellite trackers so researchers can monitor their progress. Want to check-in on a released manatee? Visit manateerescue.org for updates. Please support manatee rescue, research, and conservation with the purchase of a Florida manatee license plate. To report an injured, distressed, or dead manatee, please call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922.
FWRI Celebrates International Women in Science Day
Did you know February 11th was International Women in Science Day? Worldwide, less than 30% of scientific and technological researchers are women. FWRI continues striving to set the standard and proud that 45% of our research staff are women! Get inspired, find out more about FWRI’s women scientists on Flickr.
New Wild Turkey Distribution Map
FWC launched a new map that shows the predicted quality of habitat – good, fair or poor – based on the location, amount, and arrangement of habitat needed throughout a wild turkey’s home range and life cycle. Find this new map on our Florida Wild Turkey Models webpage.
Florida Scrub-Jay Translocations Resume
FWRI biologists have resumed winter translocations of the threatened Florida scrub-jay. Three one-year-old jays were moved from Ocala National Forest to Rock Springs Run Reserve State Park during the last week of January as part of an ongoing effort to increase the size of Florida scrub-jay populations on important conservation lands in north and central Florida.
Rare Visit From Harbor Seal on Ponte Vedra Beach
Earlier this month, Ponte Vedra Beach in St. John's County had an out of state visitor – a harbor seal! People are often concerned when they see these young animals alone, but these animals are independent, solitary creatures at this stage of life. Juvenile seals often have a few cuts and scrapes but resting on the beach is part of their normal behavior. FWC works with partners, volunteers, and NOAA Fisheries Service to monitor and protect the seals so they can get the rest they need. You can do your part too: if you see a seal on the beach, give it some space – 50 yards at least, and keep your dog on the leash. Report sightings to FWC's Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922.
