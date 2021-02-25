Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
MEMBERSHIP DUES REMINDER: Invoices for your membership renewal were mailed early in January. We emailed a reminder and copy of your invoice beginning of this week so if you did not receive yours, please contact our office.
Doordash delivery service started this week in Crawfordville. Be on the lookout for many of our local businesses signing up.
Paycheck Protection Program
In order to reach the smallest businesses, SBA will offer PPP loans to businesses with 20 or less employees and sole proprietors only from Wednesday, February 24 through Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visit website below for changes to the program, guidance or a list of lenders. https://www.sba.gov/.../coron.../paycheck-protection-program
After a rather dreary first part of the year, we were happy to have sunshine highlight the beautiful setting at Sherlock Springs for our first luncheon in the New Year. Many thanks to Rich Abrams for making his venue available to us. As always, Hamaknockers BBQ brought on the goods and had us feast on delicious pulled pork, tender smoked chicken, slaw and beans, and brownies for dessert. Since we have not had a luncheon since October, we shared all our new members joining since then: Laurie's Eye Candy, Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital, Beautifurred Puppy Purrs, Howdy's Rent a Toilet, Golden Properties and Investments LLC, Pafford Properties & Construction, Mike Kemp, D. R. Horton, Café Racer, Rybak Realty, Derek Allen Lawn Service & Pressure Washing, ZenBusiness. New to our crowd today were Wanda Bryant with WIP Realty. Wanda also sells portable buildings and utility trailers at WIP's office location; Juanise Hoover with Wakulla Republican Women's Club Federated announced new officers were elected and the club meets every third Tuesday, 6pm at Porter Island Seafood. Lisa Baggett, new Community and Professional liaison with Big Bend Hospice attended to introduce herself and handed out fliers on their upcoming virtual volunteer training; America's Home Builder D. R. Horton representative Tyler Weldon, who grew up in Tallahassee, was happy to be back
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR APALACHICOLA NATIONAL FOREST CLEANUP
