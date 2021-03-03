Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to do away with the county rule that set the allowed distance between wells and septic tanks on private property.
Since 1979 Franklin County has required a 100 foot separation between wells and septic tanks as a matter of public health.
The idea was to separate wells and septic tanks to keep sewage from leaching into a home's water supply.
Since then many homes in Franklin County have connected to central sewer systems, so the issue of sewer leakage is not as important as it used to be.
The change will also make it easier for new construction.
The county will now accept the state's requirements, which in most cases is a 75 foot separation.
The issue was raised last month after a homeowner requested for a 20-foot variance for a well and septic from the 100-foot county requirement after her well was mistakenly drilled too close to the septic tank.
The issue was keeping the homeowner from being allowed to move into her home.
