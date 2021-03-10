Franklin County Commissioners this month approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin county.
The action was taken at the request of John Solomon who has said in the past that he is the volunteer who volunteered to make sure that other volunteers in the county get some well deserved recognition.
National Volunteer Week is April 18th through the 24th when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their commitment to service.
Volunteers in Florida save the organization they volunteer with nearly 25 dollars an hour, nationally its over 27 dollars an hour.
National statistics show that there were 63 million volunteers in 2019 who worked an average of 32 hours each last year – which is about 8 billion hours.
That's worth about 203.4 billion dollars.
And remember that volunteering doesn't just benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure, increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.
