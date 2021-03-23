Franklin County has agreed to seek grant money to repair and upgrade two boat ramps.
The money would come from the Florida boating improvement program.
One grant would allow the county to begin improvements at the Old Ferry Dock boat ramp in Eastpoint.
The County received a grant in 2019 for the design of the improvements and now need construction money.
The project will include a new ramp, an easier to navigate entrance to the basin and a new basin wall.
The second grant would allow the county to upgrade the boat ramp on St. George Island which was built about 10 years ago.
If approved, the grant would provide design funds to construct a breakwater, floating dock and install safety improvements to improve the functionality of the existing ramp.
