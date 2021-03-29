Franklin County unemployment fell slightly in February.
Unemployment fell to 3.7 percent in February, down from 3.8 percent in January.
That means 178 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,822 people.
25 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours in February including Wakulla County which had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.6 percent.
Gulf County unemployment also fell in February from 4.2 percent to 3.9 percent with 201 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment fell from 3.6 percent to 3.1 percent.
