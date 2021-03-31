Graduation and Award Ceremony set for inmates in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff Office announces a graduation ceremony for inmate Ashton Briar Shiver in recognition of him graduating from the Franklin County Fresh Start Visions (FSV)
Program, Phase 1.
The Graduation and Awards Ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1 at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We thank all our volunteers who support these programs. If we only have one, we’re making a difference,” Sheriff AJ Smith said.
Six inmates have expressed their desire to attend the program and are provisionally allowed to monitor FSV classes while they await decisions on their applications and sentencing by the
judge.
Certificates of Achievements will also be awarded to six other inmates for completing a FAMU business workshop, Authentic Manhood class and Bible Study class. The recipients are Royce
Johns, Austin Smith, Brian Kilpatrick, Casey Harvell, Jared Millender and Casey Richards.
Due of Covid19 considerations the graduation ceremony is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
http://live.oysterradio.com/
