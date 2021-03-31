Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 & 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗣𝗔 was established to provide professional accounting, tax, business consulting, and financial planning services to businesses and individuals with warm and personal attention.
The diverse background of their staff brings years of business management, accounting, financial, and tax experience you expect from a CPA firm, as well as providing unique resources to fulfill the expanding needs of their clients.
Visit 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 & 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗣𝗔 at 116-A Sailors Cove Drive, in Port St Joe, online at www.rapacpas.com, or contact them at (850) 227-3838.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝟵𝟴 offers fresh and inventive Asian and American cuisine featuring flavors you know and love in a waterfront setting overlooking Cape San Blas.
Sip on your favorite cocktail while enjoying the endless St. Joseph Bay views.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝟵𝟴 is located at 51 Good Morning St, in Windmark Beach. Visit them online at www.theviewonold98.com. or contact them at (850) 247-0317.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘀 is a non-profit Citizen Support Organization that was established in 2003 to protect, preserve, and support the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and the St. Joseph Bay Aquatic Preserve .
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘀 raise funds and provide volunteer services to help manage the preserves and to improve understanding and enjoyment of the Buffer Preserve and the bay.
How can you help? Volunteer to work at the Preserves. Become a member, make a donation. Your generosity will benefit the St. Joseph Bay Preserves.
The Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf Volunteer Guild will be hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, our biggest fundraiser (and our only fundraiser this year due to COVID 19). We are asking you to join us to continue this tradition. The tournament is hosted with the goal of generating revenue so that the Guild can sponsor projects within the hospital and in the community throughout the year.
We invite you sign up as a Hole Sponsor (your business’s name on a sign) for the tournament in support of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf and our Volunteer Guild as the entire community benefits from the funds we raise. The cost for a sign this year is $100.
Our other sponsorship option is a donation for our Silent Auction, which could be a gift certificate and/or merchandise.
We look forward to your support of the Guild, and most importantly, those projects in need of our support for this special community we live in.
For more information contact Susan Magidson 850.227.5717
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Volunteer Guild
Golf Tournament Committee
P.O. Box 471
Port St. Joe, FL 32457
2021 Chamber Events
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
June – July – August
Scallop Festival
September 4,5, 2021
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Gulf County high schools will host the FHSAA Boys Weightlifting State Championships in April.
Wewahitchka High School, in conjunction with Port St. Joe High School will host Classifications 1A & 2A at Port St. Joe High School.
Class 1A will compete on Friday, April 23rd and Class 2A will compete on Saturday, April 24th.
We encourage the business community to stock up and set your schedules to show the State of Florida that Gulf County is OPEN for business and we are ready to host more FHSAA events!
What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Gulf County
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility just got easier!
Here is the latest:
Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Go ahead and call us today to schedule your appointment. We will make sure you get scheduled on or after the date you are eligible. If you would like to schedule with the health department, please call DOH-Franklin at (850)653-2111 or DOH-Gulf at (850)227-1276.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available through our local partners: Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., and CVS in Port St. Joe. When they have updates or new vaccine events, we will be sure to send messages out to keep residents in the loop. Or feel free to keep up with their websites and social media pages as well.
It has been a journey. We are all in this together! Thank you for continuing to keep our residents safe. That’s what it has been about the whole time, protecting our most vulnerable from the virus.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
