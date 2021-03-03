NFWF Announces Release of the Fishing for Energy 2021 Request for Proposals
The National Coastal Resilience Fund will award approximately $34 million in grant funding to enhance coastal communities' natural defenses against severe weather and flooding
WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 3, 2021) – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced the release of the 2021 Request for Proposals for the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF), which provides grant funding to restore, increase and strengthen natural infrastructure to protect coastal communities while also enhancing habitats for fish and wildlife.
NFWF will invest approximately $34 million in grants to create, expand and restore natural systems in areas that will both increase protection for communities from coastal storms, sea- and lake-level changes, inundation, and coastal erosion, while also improving valuable habitats for fish and wildlife species.
NFWF will invest in projects in four focus areas:
- Community Capacity Building and Planning
- Project Site Assessment and Preliminary Design
- Project Final Design and Permitting
- Project Restoration and Monitoring
Projects funded will be located within the coastal areas of U.S. coastal states, including the Great Lakes states, and U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Many of the projects will support natural restoration efforts proven to restore natural storm mitigation services and reduce flood risk from episodic events. NFWF seeks to enhance and further refine these activities through grants that support efforts to learn and share best practices for the greatest impact nationwide.
NFWF is also interested in funding innovative projects that seek to reshape our thinking on how to best protect communities in light of projected environmental stressors that may go beyond neighboring habitat restoration alone, by using truly novel approaches to address these challenges.
NFWF seeks to incorporate adaptation to the projected future conditions of each investment.
About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $6.1 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.
###
No comments:
Post a Comment