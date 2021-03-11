The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is taking the final steps needed to get the Maritime History Museum at the Buddy Ward Seafood Park open this Spring.
The Maritime History Museum project began in 2016.
It required converting an old shucking house there into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
Earlier this month the TDC got county approval to spend about 10 thousand dollars for the camera system to be installed at the Museum.
That includes a web camera to be shared on the TDC website as well as 10 additional cameras inside and out of the museum.
They also plan to spend about 8000 to purchase and install the digital displays, computers, operating system and viewing displays in the museum.
After that, the TDC will work with Forgotten Coast TV and Bay Media to create the content that visitors will be able to see when they visit the museum.
TDC director John Solomon said he hopes the museum will open to the public in Mid-May.
