Two Florida beaches have landed as top destinations for Airbnb users looking to travel this spring and summer and one of them is Cape San Blas.
A recent report of Airbnb search data shows Cape San Blas and Grayton Beach among the top destinations being sought, along with Southern Maine; Cape May, New Jersey; and Round Top, Texas.
The report provided the top destinations based on growth in searches for trips set for March through August of this year.
Cape San Blas is home to St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, which was named the best beach in America by Stephen Leatherman, better known as Dr. Beach, in 2002.
The AirBnB app is seeing a surge in travelers looking to return to the road and looking for ways to safely reunite with loved ones.
No comments:
Post a Comment