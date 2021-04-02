Getting Out in Gulf County

The Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf Volunteer Guild will be hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, our biggest fundraiser (and our only fundraiser this year due to Covid 19). We are asking you to join us to continue this tradition. The tournament is hosted with the goal of generating revenue so that the Guild can sponsor projects within the hospital and in the community throughout the year.
We invite you sign up as a Hole Sponsor (your business’s name on a sign) for the tournament in support of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf and our Volunteer Guild as the entire community benefits from the funds we raise. The cost for a sign this year is $100.
Our other sponsorship option is a donation for our Silent Auction, which could be a gift certificate and/or merchandise.
We look forward to your support of the Guild, and most importantly, those projects in need of our support for this special community we live in.
For more information contact Susan Magidson 850.227.5717
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Volunteer Guild
Golf Tournament Committee
P.O. Box 471
Port St. Joe, FL 32457
