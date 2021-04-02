Friday, April 2, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Saltair Farmers' Market
Saturday - April 3

City Commons
Downtown Port St Joe, FL
9am-1pm EST.
The Salt Air Farmer's Market, located in Port St. Joe, Florida serves farmers and shoppers from Florida, south Georgia and Alabama.

The market is open at the corner of US Highway 71 and Reid Avenue in a beautiful shady downtown park area between the hours of 9am and 1pm Eastern time on the first and third Saturdays of each month from February through the first Saturday in December.


﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Port Saint Joe Historic Lighthouse
Join us Sunday, April 4, 2021 for Easter worship at the
Port Saint Joe Historic Lighthouse at 9:00. Bring your own lawn chair. The Bo Spring band will lead music. If it rains the service will be moved to the church Great Hall.

  • 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
  • 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
  • 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
  • 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵
The Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf Volunteer Guild will be hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, our biggest fundraiser (and our only fundraiser this year due to Covid 19). We are asking you to join us to continue this tradition. The tournament is hosted with the goal of generating revenue so that the Guild can sponsor projects within the hospital and in the community throughout the year.

This year’s outing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club.

We invite you sign up as a Hole Sponsor (your business’s name on a sign) for the tournament in support of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf and our Volunteer Guild as the entire community benefits from the funds we raise. The cost for a sign this year is $100.

Our other sponsorship option is a donation for our Silent Auction, which could be a gift certificate and/or merchandise.

We look forward to your support of the Guild, and most importantly, those projects in need of our support for this special community we live in.

For more information contact Susan Magidson 850.227.5717

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Volunteer Guild
Golf Tournament Committee
P.O. Box 471
Port St. Joe, FL 32457
Live Music
Call or Click on the member's link for more information, including set times.
850-229-FINE (3463)

LIVE Music begins at 8:00 ET
Friday and Saturday Night
Music is from 7-10 EST each night
Brunch
Saturday and Sunday Brunch

OPEN
11 am eastern time

LIVE MUSIC
and
FOOD and DRINK SPECIALS
﻿
Sand Dollar Cafe
(850) 227-4865
Sunday morning belly love.
The Forgotten Coast's Best Breakfast from 7-10:45a ET.

﻿


﻿Shaggy Bay Supper Club
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
700 Country Club Rd
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Sunday Brunch
Begins at 11am
Discover a thoughtfully created menu featuring the freshest ingredients sourced by local farmers. We offer a full-service restaurant in the clubhouse.
Weekend dinner service Friday and Saturday Night - 5:30-8:30 pm ET.
Sunday Brunch begins at 11am ET
This Is Garden Food
(850) 899-9045
AUTHENTIC FRENCH PASTRIES
9AM TO 1PM ET


﻿Sunday Brunch Specials and Bevies!

Dress Casual or Right Off the Beach!


﻿Serving brunch on Sundays from 10:00am until 3:00pm.

We are still open for dinner on Sunday from 3:00pm until 9:00 pm as well.
When you shop local, your generosity is a gift to our entire community!



Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment