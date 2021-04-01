Thursday, April 1, 2021

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 1, 2021

eat seafood

5 Things You Should Know About Sustainable Seafood

In the United States, sustainable seafood is not only a possibility, it’s our priority! The United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood, because we rely on strong science, responsive management, and enforced compliance.

April is Sustainability Month, so watch this space to learn more about how we are working to support healthy fisheries and provide safe sources of seafood.

Highlights

Secretary of Commerce Announces Allocation of an Additional $255 Million in CARES Act Funding to States and Territories

CARES Act

NOAA Fisheries announced the allocation of an additional $255 million in fisheries assistance funding provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The funding will support activities previously authorized under Sec. 12005 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It will be allocated to states and territories with coastal and marine fishery participants who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Tackling Tuna Conservation and Management Measures During the Global Pandemic

tuna

Regional fisheries management organizations continue to adapt and develop procedures and standards during the global pandemic to help successfully and sustainably manage fish stocks.

Emergency Action to Continue to Waive Observer Coverage

emergency assistance

NOAA Fisheries issued an interim final rule to continue to provide the authority to waive observer coverage, some training, and other program requirements on a case-by-case basis. The rule is a continuation of NOAA Fisheries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two NOAA Fisheries Scientists Receive the Prestigious Cozzarelli Prize

scientist

Two NOAA Fisheries scientists, Stephan B. Munch and Andrew M. Hein, along with their co-authors were recently awarded the 2020 Cozzarelli Prize for their research on the behavior and population dynamics of coral reef fish.

Women in Alaska Mariculture

women in alaska

With more coastline than all the lower 48 states combined, Alaska is uniquely positioned for ocean farming and expanding U.S. aquaculture. In Alaska, where the cultivation and farming of the ocean is known as mariculture, a growing number of women are farming shellfish and seaweed.

Alaska

Climate Change Raises Risk of Prey Mismatch for Young Cod in Alaska

young cod

For a young Pacific cod, first feeding is a life-or-death moment. Cod larva are nourished by a yolk sac after they hatch. Once the yolk sac is depleted, they must find food within days to survive. If there is no prey available during that critical window for first feeding, young fish face starvation.

West Coast

Warm Water Is Important for Cold-Water Fish Like Salmon and Trout, Study Finds

salmon

Warm river habitats appear to play a larger-than-expected role in supporting the survival of cold-water fish, such as salmon and trout. This information was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Landmark Research Shows Endangered River Dolphins in Asia Are Two Different Species

dolphin

New genetic analysis and years of painstaking research have revealed that one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals is actually two species rather than one, as scientists had long assumed.

Greater Atlantic

Mary Jane Rathbun: Hail the Crustacean Queen

mary jane

In celebration of NOAA Fisheries’ 150th anniversary, we take a look at how Mary Jane Rathbun became one of the world’s leading experts on crabs and crab taxonomy.

Victor Loosanoff: Pioneering Shellfish Researcher

victor

As we explore our 150-year history, meet Victor Loosanoff, Russian refugee and shellfish science icon who helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 2: Give Us Your Input on Making Fisheries and Protected Resources More Resilient to Climate Change

April 26: NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office Announces Fisheries Research Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

April 8: Tribal Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

