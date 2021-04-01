NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 1, 2021

In the United States, sustainable seafood is not only a possibility, it’s our priority! The United States is recognized as a global leader in sustainable seafood, because we rely on strong science, responsive management, and enforced compliance.
April is Sustainability Month, so watch this space to learn more about how we are working to support healthy fisheries and provide safe sources of seafood.
Highlights
NOAA Fisheries announced the allocation of an additional $255 million in fisheries assistance funding provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The funding will support activities previously authorized under Sec. 12005 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It will be allocated to states and territories with coastal and marine fishery participants who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Regional fisheries management organizations continue to adapt and develop procedures and standards during the global pandemic to help successfully and sustainably manage fish stocks.
NOAA Fisheries issued an interim final rule to continue to provide the authority to waive observer coverage, some training, and other program requirements on a case-by-case basis. The rule is a continuation of NOAA Fisheries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two NOAA Fisheries scientists, Stephan B. Munch and Andrew M. Hein, along with their co-authors were recently awarded the 2020 Cozzarelli Prize for their research on the behavior and population dynamics of coral reef fish.
With more coastline than all the lower 48 states combined, Alaska is uniquely positioned for ocean farming and expanding U.S. aquaculture. In Alaska, where the cultivation and farming of the ocean is known as mariculture, a growing number of women are farming shellfish and seaweed.
Alaska
For a young Pacific cod, first feeding is a life-or-death moment. Cod larva are nourished by a yolk sac after they hatch. Once the yolk sac is depleted, they must find food within days to survive. If there is no prey available during that critical window for first feeding, young fish face starvation.
West Coast
Warm river habitats appear to play a larger-than-expected role in supporting the survival of cold-water fish, such as salmon and trout. This information was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
New genetic analysis and years of painstaking research have revealed that one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals is actually two species rather than one, as scientists had long assumed.
Greater Atlantic
In celebration of NOAA Fisheries’ 150th anniversary, we take a look at how Mary Jane Rathbun became one of the world’s leading experts on crabs and crab taxonomy.
As we explore our 150-year history, meet Victor Loosanoff, Russian refugee and shellfish science icon who helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science.
Upcoming Deadlines
April 2: Give Us Your Input on Making Fisheries and Protected Resources More Resilient to Climate Change
April 26: NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office Announces Fisheries Research Funding Opportunity
April 8: Tribal Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021
