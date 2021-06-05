5 companies have expressed an interest in providing civil engineering services for the widening and resurfacing improvements on Timber Island Road from U.S. Highway 98 to the end of the road at the Carrabelle River.
The companies that provided qualifications reached from Panama City and Port St. Joe to Tallahassee and Monticello.
The company that is chosen will provide construction engineering and inspection services – the qualifications are now being considered by a committee that will make a recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
The 800 thouand dollar project, which reaches nearly a mile from Highway 98 to the Carrabelle River, includes widening Timber Island Road from 20’ to 24’ wide and resurfacing the existing travel lanes.
It will also add 6’ wide grassed shoulders, drainage improvements, guardrails and upgraded signage and pavement markings.
The funding is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program .
No comments:
Post a Comment